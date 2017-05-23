May 23 Cubes Inc :

* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment

* Maturity date is June 16, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 6,885 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

