BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Cubes Inc :
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Maturity date is June 16, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 6,885 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/InFs79
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28