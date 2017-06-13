UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Culp Inc
* Culp announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 sales $77.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Culp inc - projection for q1 fiscal 2018 is for overall sales to be comparable to previous year's q1
* Culp inc - pre-tax income for q1 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in range of $7.8 million to $8.4 million
* Culp inc - expects fiscal 2018 to be "another solid year" for free cash flow
* Culp inc - expect q1 sales in mattress fabric business to be slightly lower than q1 of fiscal 2017
* Culp inc - capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be comparable to previous year
* Believe q1 upholstery fabrics segment's operating income and margins will be slightly higher compared with same quarter of last year
* Culp inc says along with other consolidation projects in north carolina, plan to move co's class production platform during july 2017 to new location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources