BRIEF-Telcon to apply loan of 37.4 bln won
* Says it plans to apply for a loan of 37.4 billion won from financial institute to use as working capital supplement
May 18 Culture Landmark Investment Ltd :
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* Disposal for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$21.5 million
* As a result of disposal group is expected to recognize a gain of about HK$598,838 during year ending 31 march 2018
* As a result of the disposal group expects to generate an aggregate profit of approximately HK$7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT WLODZIMIERZ NAPIORKOWSKI SOLD HIS ENTIRE 17.1 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
DOHA, June 19 Turkish troops have taken part in long-planned joint military exercises in Qatar, military sources and al Jazeera television reported on Monday, following a diplomatic rift between Doha and four other Arab states.