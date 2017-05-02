May 2 Cummins Inc
* Cummins announces first quarter results; raises outlook
for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $2.36
* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - full year 2017 revenues expected to be up 4
to 7 percent
* Cummins inc - sees fy ebit is projected to be in range of
11.75 to 12.5 percent of sales
* Cummins-Fy forecast excludes impact of new jv with eaton,
which will be consolidated within co's financial results, is
expected to be operational in q3
* Fy2017 revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
