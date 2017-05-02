BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
May 2 Cummins Inc
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
* Says expects industry production for heavy-duty trucks in North America to be 195,000 units in 2017, up from its prior forecast of 178,000 units, but still down 3 percent from last year
* Says projecting 10-15 percent growth in off-highway markets in china in 2017, compared to previous guidance of up 5 percent, primarily due to higher demand for construction equipment
* Says its filtration business is not for sale
* Says could acquire some subsystems technologies, such as, battery control and power electronics, as electrified powertrain evolves
* Cummins says already has pilot products running with fully electrified powertrains designed and built by co Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye