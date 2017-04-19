April 19 Curasan AG

* Enters into exclusive distribution partnership with China-based Fosun Group

* Portfolio expansion and new permits planned for China

* Anticipates a clear sales and revenue contribution for current 2017 fiscal year resulting from new distribution agreement, which will be offset by expected market entry costs

* Expects to see positive earnings from partnership starting in 2018