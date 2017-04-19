BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
April 19 Curasan AG
* Enters into exclusive distribution partnership with China-based Fosun Group
* Portfolio expansion and new permits planned for China
* Anticipates a clear sales and revenue contribution for current 2017 fiscal year resulting from new distribution agreement, which will be offset by expected market entry costs
* Expects to see positive earnings from partnership starting in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene