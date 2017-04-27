BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Curasan AG:
* Curasan publishes annual report and details of outlook
* Break even expected as of 2018
* Gross sales revenues for full year 2016 rise by 16.1 percent to 6.9 million euros ($7.52 million)
* FY EBITDA at -2.1 million euros below previous year's figure, which was influenced by special effects
* Deficit for year amounted to - 2.1 million euros, corresponding to a loss per share of - 0.21 euro
* Based on internal budget planning process and expectations of external sales partners, company thus anticipates gross sales revenues between 8.5 million - 8.8 million euros in 2017
* Management board therefore expects a target figure between -1.6 million and - 2.0 million euros for net result in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency