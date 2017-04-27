April 27 Curasan AG:

* Curasan publishes annual report and details of outlook

* Break even expected as of 2018

* Gross sales revenues for full year 2016 rise by 16.1 percent to 6.9 million euros ($7.52 million)

* FY EBITDA at -2.1 million euros below previous year's figure, which was influenced by special effects

* Deficit for year amounted to - 2.1 million euros, corresponding to a loss per share of - 0.21 euro

* Based on internal budget planning process and expectations of external sales partners, company thus anticipates gross sales revenues between 8.5 million - 8.8 million euros in 2017

* Management board therefore expects a target figure between -1.6 million and - 2.0 million euros for net result in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)