* Twitter and Sela Sport partner to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
May 31 Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp
* Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp - Co, CannaKids enter research collaboration with Technion Israel Institute Of Technology on Cancer-fighting cannabinoids
* Cure Pharmaceutical - results of research to predict how to match Cancer subtype with effective cannabis extract in order to optimize treatment efficacy
* Cure Pharmaceutical CEO says expects to uplist to the nasdaq in q1 2018
* Cure Pharmaceutical - companies to research and identify how varying cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can affect various Cancer subtypes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google pressed U.S. lawmakers and the international community on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake