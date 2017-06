May 24 Curetis Nv:

* CURETIS PROVIDES UPDATE ON UNYVERO LRT FDA 510(K) SUBMISSION

* CURETIS REITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS FDA TO PROVIDE DECISION ON CLEARANCE OF UNYVERO LRT IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* PLANS TO CONTINUE WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA REVIEWERS TO IDENTIFY AN APPROPRIATE PATH TO DEVELOP OR AUGMENT BAL DATA PACKAGE

* TOTAL NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL UNYVERO LRT APPLICATION CARTRIDGE RUNS IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 500 TO 1,000 AND WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN COMING 3 TO 4 MONTHS