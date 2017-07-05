July 5 Curocom Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won

* Says it will hold 40.8 percent stake in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering after the transaction

* Says expected transaction date is July 5

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/49typo

