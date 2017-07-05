BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Curocom Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won
* Says it will hold 40.8 percent stake in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering after the transaction
* Says expected transaction date is July 5
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/49typo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: