July 6 Currie Rose Resources Inc
corporate address
assumed additional title of ceo
Griffiths has assumed additional title of CEO, replacing Harold Smith.
Geoff Kritzinger appointed as CFO
Appointment of Geoff Kritzinger as CFO, taking over from Gael Northey
