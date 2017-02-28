Feb 28 Curro Holdings Ltd:

* FY revenue increased by 27 pct from R1.384 billion in 2015 to R1.761 billion in 2016

* FY headline earnings up 69 pct from R100 mln to R169 mln

* FY HEPS up 55 pct from 28.3 cents to 43.9 cents

* No dividend has been declared for year under review

* Curro plans to invest up to R1.8 billion in capex in 2017

* Curro remains optimistic about growth prospects for education sector