Thai May exports jump 13.2 pct y/y, highest pace in 52 months

* May exports +13.2 pct y/y vs +6.3 pct in Reuters poll * May imports +18.2 pct y/y vs +10.7 pct seen in poll * May trade surplus $0.94 bln vs $1.16 bln surplus in poll * Jan-May exports +7.2 pct y/y, imports +15.2 pct y/y BANGKOK, June 22 Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose for a third straight month in May, handily beating expectations, as demand from major markets increased, suggesting the trade-dependent economy was gaining momentum. Exports climbed 1