BRIEF- Taiyo Holdings to set up pharmaceutical business unit
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July
June 13 CUSTOM SOLUTIONS SA:
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.