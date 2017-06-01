BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:
* Announced close of CVC Capital Partners VII its latest flagship fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America
* Fund closed with a hard cap of 15.5 billion euros
* Together with commitments of CVC and its employees, Fund VII will have over 16 billion euro of equity capital available to invest Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show