June 1 CVC Capital Partners Ltd:

* Announced close of CVC Capital Partners VII its latest flagship fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America

* Fund closed with a hard cap of 15.5 billion euros

* Together with commitments of CVC and its employees, Fund VII will have over 16 billion euro of equity capital available to invest Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)