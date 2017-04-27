BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 27 CVR Partners LP:
* CVR Partners reports 2017 first quarter results and announces cash distribution of 2 cents
* Q1 sales $85.3 million versus $73.1 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.