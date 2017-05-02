UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 CVS Health Corp:
* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2017 eps guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $44.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Says front store same store sales declined 4.9pct in three months ended March 31, 2017
* Says company confirmed its previous EPS and cash flow guidance for full year and provided guidance for q2 of 2017
* CVS Health - Q1 front store sales negatively impacted by softer customer traffic and efforts to rationalize promotional strategies, partially offset by increase in basket size
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales decreased 4.7pct
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales negatively impacted by approximately 480 basis points due to recent generic introductions
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $44.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $184.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources