UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Cvs Health Corp:
* CVS Health PBM clients achieved lowest prescription drug trend in four years, despite rising drug prices
* CVS Health - CVS caremark clients saw their prescription drug trend drop to an average of 3.2 percent in 2016 compared to 5.0 percent in 2015
* CVS Health Corp- unmanaged drug trend for 2016 was 11.0 percent, driven primarily by price inflation for branded specialty and traditional drugs
* Out-Of-Pocket costs for members also dropped 3.0 percent in 2016 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources