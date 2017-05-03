BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 3 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 65 percent to c$32.5 million
* Drilling rig utilization of 66% in q1 2017
* service rig utilization of 56% in q1 2017
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California