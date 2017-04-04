UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
April 4 CWC Energy Services Corp
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Anticipated that bid will commence on April 7, 2017 and will terminate on April 6, 2018
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 19.7 million common shares
* CWC Energy Services Corp - Bid replaces company's current normal course issuer bid which will be terminated immediately prior to commencement of bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.