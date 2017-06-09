BRIEF-Hill International receives $21.7 mln contract from Penndot
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 CyberLink Co :
* Says it completes repurchase of 5.94 percent stake of shares for T$383.5 million in total, during the period from April 10 to June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/toBvSN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co