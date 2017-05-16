BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing
May 16 Cybg Plc:
* Underlying profit before tax up 15 percent
* Net interest margin stable at 226bps
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 12.5 percent
* HY statutory profit before tax 46 mln stg, after deduction of restructuring and charges for legacy conduct matters
* HY net interest income 411 million stg versus 400 million stg year ago
* HY mortgage growth of 5 pct annualised was ahead of market - mortgage balances increased to 22.4 bln stg
* HY core sme book growth 3 pct annualised - over 1 bln stg of new loans and facilities granted
* On track to deliver planned underlying costs of 690 mln stg-700 mln stg
* Sees FY momentum in customer lending to deliver mid single digit pct growth
* Continuing to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to FY2017
* Sees FY CET1 ratio comfortably within target range (12-13 pct)
* Sees strong and stable NIM for FY
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.