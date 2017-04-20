April 20 Cyient Ltd:

* Says "outlook for FY 18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog"

* Says DLM business is expected to grow in the range of 20% in FY 18

* Says expect to deliver a double digit earnings growth in FY 18

* Says margins are expected to improve by 50bps in FY 18

* Says outlook for transporation segment for FY18 and beyond continues to be positive