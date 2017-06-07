BRIEF-HI-LIGHT TEK to buy at least 80 pct stake in life creation firm at T$63.1 per share
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total
June 7 Cyient Ltd
* Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp
* Cyient - unit, Cyient DLM qualified as an approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 22 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group plans to raise up to around 230 million Swiss francs ($236.6 million) in an initial share sale, the Swiss company said on Thursday, with the cash to help grow operations including its DocMorris unit in Germany.
