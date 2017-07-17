FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CymaBay announces positive interim results from low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc:

* CymaBay announces positive interim results from its ongoing low-dose phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says strong reduction in alkaline phosphatase of 39pct (5 mg) and 45pct (10 mg) at week 12

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says FDA agrees to extend dosing of 5 mg and 10 mg beyond six months

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says potential for superior efficacy and better tolerability than existing second-line therapy in study

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says in study there were no serious adverse events and no safety transaminase signal was observed at either dose

* CymaBay Therapeutics Inc says fda has agreed to allow continuation of seladelpar treatment beyond six months for 5 mg and 10 mg doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.