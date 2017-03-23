BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc -
* CymaBay reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, CymaBay had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $17.0 million
* As of December 31, 2016, CymaBay had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $17.0 million
* Believes that funds, among others, will allow co to continue operations through at least next twelve months
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont