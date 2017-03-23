March 23 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc -

* CymaBay reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of December 31, 2016, CymaBay had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $17.0 million

* Believes that funds, among others, will allow co to continue operations through at least next twelve months