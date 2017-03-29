GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc
* CymaBay announces the retirement of president and chief executive officer, Harold Van Wart
* Board of Directors has promoted Sujal Shah, to interim president and chief executive officer
* During this transition Robert Wills will assume role of executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.