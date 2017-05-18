BRIEF-Jinyuan Cement's deputy general manager plans to cut stake in the company
* Says deputy general manager plans to unload up to 1.5 percent stake in the company within six months
May 18 Cymbria Corp
* Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - Cymbria to purchase for cancellation up to 1.4 million non-voting, non-redeemable class a shares
* Cymbria - as of May 18, under Cymbria's previous NCIB, which expires on May 19, 2017, Cymbria did not buy back any Class A shares for cancellation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refer to announcement issued by McMillan shakespeare regarding a potential class action being prepared by a sydney law firm.
