US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Cypress Semiconductor Corp-
* Cypress reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $531.9 million
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly gaap diluted loss per share $0.14
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly non-gaap diluted eps $ 0.13
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 revenue $530 million to $560 million
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 of 2017 non-gaap diluted eps $0.14 to $0.18
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 diluted loss per share $0.13 to $0.09
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 gaap margin 38.5% to 39.5%
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees q2 2017 non-gaap margin 40.0% to 41.0%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $534.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $511.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: