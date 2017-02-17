AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* Confirmed ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers filed lawsuit demanding books of co, submitted nominations for 2 candidates for board election
* Says nominating and corporate governance committee met with and evaluated Rodgers' nominees
* Says offered to expand board from seven to eight directors and appoint Daniel Mccranie as a director of company
* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt a majority vote standard for election of directors in uncontested elections
* Board has approved amendment to bylaws to adopt plurality vote standard for election of directors in contested elections
* Board approved amendment to bylaws to implement proxy access, subject to stockholder approval of proposal to eliminate cumulative voting
* Rodgers rejected proposal to expand board from seven to eight directors, appoint mccranie as director
* Board determined it's not in best interest of stockholders to add Rodgers' nominees under terms Rogers' terms, has rejected his demands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.