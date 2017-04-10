BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 10 Cypress Semiconductor Corp:
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says amendment amends amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of March 12, 2015
* Cypress Semiconductor - entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of April 7, 2017
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says amendment reduced applicable margin for certain term loans outstanding under credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2okpAD9) Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters