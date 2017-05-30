BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 CypressFirst:
* CypressFirst - independent advisory firm Glass Lewis endorses CypressFirst nominees Mccranie & Martino for election to board of cypress semiconductor
* Cypressfirst - Glass Lewis recommended that cypress stockholders vote gold proxy card for election of Martino & Mccranie to cypress board of directors
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges