BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 16 Cyren Ltd
* Cyren announces $6.3 million convertible note offering
* Notes will carry a 5.0% interest rate, payable semi-annually in 50% cash and 50% cash or ordinary shares at cyren's election
* Notes will have a 2.5 year term and mature in september 2019
* Notes have conversion price of $2.50 per share, are convertible into 400 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.