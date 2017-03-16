March 16 Cyren Ltd

* Cyren announces $6.3 million convertible note offering

* Notes will carry a 5.0% interest rate, payable semi-annually in 50% cash and 50% cash or ordinary shares at cyren's election

* Notes will have a 2.5 year term and mature in september 2019

* Notes have conversion price of $2.50 per share, are convertible into 400 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: