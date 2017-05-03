BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 CyrusOne Inc
* CyrusOne reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.72
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million
* Backlog of $44 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of end of q1
* Sees total revenue in the range of $666 million - $681 million for FY 2017
* Sees FY normalized FFO per diluted common share between $2.95 - $3.05
* Sees FY capital expenditures $600 - 650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.