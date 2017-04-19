BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 CYS Investments Inc:
* CYS Investments, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CYS Investments Inc says net interest income of $52.1 million in q1, up approximately $3.7 million from $48.4 million in prior quarter
* CYS Investments Inc - company's book value per common share on March 31, 2017 was $8.26
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg