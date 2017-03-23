March 23 Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics - co, Origent Data Sciences announced advancement of their research collaboration

* Collaboration to prospectively validate origent's computer model to predict course of als disease progression

* Cytokinetics - collaboration to predict course of als disease progression using data from vitality-als, cos' ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv