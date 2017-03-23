BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Cytokinetics Inc:
* Cytokinetics - co, Origent Data Sciences announced advancement of their research collaboration
* Collaboration to prospectively validate origent's computer model to predict course of als disease progression
* Cytokinetics - collaboration to predict course of als disease progression using data from vitality-als, cos' ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes