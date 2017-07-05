July 5 Cytokinetics Inc:
* Cytokinetics announces baseline data from first cohort of
phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with sma
* Cytokinetics -screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due to
hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients or
too low in non-ambulatory patients
* Cytokinetics - there were no statistically significant
differences otherwise in baseline demographics of enrolled
patients compared to screen failures
* Cytokinetics - screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due
to hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients
or too low in non-ambulatory patients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: