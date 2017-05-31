May 31 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori and Barda execute $13.4 million contract option for burn clinical trial

* Cytori - executed option will fund the company’s relief trial, a U.S. Pilot clinical trial of Cytori cell therapy (dcct-10) in thermal burn injury

* Cytori - trial is approved to enroll up to 30 patients in up to 10 U.S. Sites with study initiation expected to occur in Q4 2017