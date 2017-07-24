FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Cytori announces top-line 24- and 48-week results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* Cytori announces top-line 24- and 48-week results from the star trial of habeo cell therapy in patients with scleroderma

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - ‍clinically meaningful efficacy trends observed in primary and secondary endpoints in pre-specified diffuse cutaneous scleroderma subgroup​

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - statistical significance not achieved in primary or secondary efficacy endpoints

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - intends to submit full star data set to American College Of Rheumatology meeting in November 3-8, 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

