BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 21 Cytotools AG:
* Was able to place 100,000 new shares with institutional investors at an issue price of 14.00 euros as part of the cash capital increase
* Share capital of the company thus increases from 2,000,000.00 euros by 100,000.00 euros to 2,100,000.00 euros ($2.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22