April 21 Cytotools AG:

* Was able to place 100,000 new shares with institutional investors at an issue price of 14.00 euros as part of the cash capital increase

* Share capital of the company thus increases from 2,000,000.00 euros by 100,000.00 euros to 2,100,000.00 euros ($2.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)