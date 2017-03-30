March 30 CytoTools AG:
* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of
up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally
up to 0.2 million euros
* The plan is the issue in tranches of at least 100,000.00
euros ($107,390.00)
* Convertible bond is intended to allow conversion into up
to 600,000 shares of the company at an interest rate of 5.0%, a
conversion price of 17.50 euros and a maturity until March 31,
2022
* Issue proceeds from capital measure would amount to
roughly 2.8 million euros at the current price level
* Convertible bond issue: possible issue proceeds would
amount to around 10.5 million euros in total placement
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
