June 8 Cytrx Corp:
* Cytrx announces update on the regulatory pathway for
aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas
* Cytrx Corp says plans to submit a rolling nda under
section 505(b)(2) to fda for aldoxorubicin as a treatment for
sts
* Cytrx Corp says nda submission is not reliant solely on
recently completed phase 3 clinical trial in sts or overall
survival results
* Cytrx -pharmacokinetic clinical trial, phase 2b and phase
3 trials in sts, preclinical studies, will serve as "scientific
bridges" for aldoxorubicin , doxorubicin
* Cytrx -studies, along with published literature of
doxorubicin's effectiveness and safety, will form basis of nda
filing for aldoxorubicin
* Cytrx corp -additionally, cytrx's previously approved
special protocol assessment is no longer applicable
