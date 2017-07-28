FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
July 28, 2017 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cytrx Corp announces Global Strategic License With Nantcell for Aldoxorubicin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* CytRX Corporation announces global strategic license with Nantcell Inc for Aldoxorubicin, an albumin mediated chemotherapeutic

* CytRX Corp - ‍under terms of license agreement, Nantcell made a strategic investment by purchasing $13 million of CytRX common stock at $1.10 per share

* CytRX - entitled to receive up to additional $343 million in milestone payments related to regulatory approvals and commercial milestones for Aldoxorubicin​

* CytRX -to get increasing double-digit royalties for sales of aldoxorubicin for soft tissue sarcomas, mid to high single digit royalties for other indications

* CytRX Corp - ‍cytrx also issued nantcell a warrant to purchase up to 3 million shares of common stock at $1.10 over next 18 months

* CytRX Corp - ‍nantcell will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization expenses

* CytRX- amended long-term loan facility, to make payment of $5 million to lender upon closing of global license, strategic investment for Aldoxorubicin​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

