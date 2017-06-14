BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
June 14 CYXONE AB
* SIGNS AGREEMENT ON EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE RABEXIMOD FROM OXYPHARMA AB
* OXYPHARMA IS OFFERED 1,916,732 SHARES OF CYXONE AND 10 PERCENT OF ROYALTY RIGHTS ON FUTURE NET INCOME CONNECTED TO RABEXIMOD
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir