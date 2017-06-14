June 14 CYXONE AB

* SIGNS AGREEMENT ON EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE RABEXIMOD FROM OXYPHARMA AB

* OXYPHARMA IS OFFERED 1,916,732 SHARES OF CYXONE AND 10 PERCENT OF ROYALTY RIGHTS ON FUTURE NET INCOME CONNECTED TO RABEXIMOD