BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 CYXONE AB
* STARTS COLLABORATION WITH BACHEM AG IN SWITZERLAND
* COOPERATION AGREEMENT LASTS FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND HAS A TOTAL BUDGET OF SEK 2.5 MILLION
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1