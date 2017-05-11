BRIEF-Daisho Microline says FY loss attributable HK$51 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$51.0 million versus loss of HK$60.9 million
May 11 O2 Czech Republic As
* O2 Czech Republic unit wins 5-year, czk 1.8 billion ($73.66 million) deal to supply Czech Post services -CTK news agency reports, citing post office spokesman
* deal is for electronic data boxes Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4380 Czech crowns)
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)