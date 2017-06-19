June 19 D-Box Technologies Inc-

* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter

* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly revenues $10.6 million versus $8.6 million

* D-Box Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001

* D-Box Technologies Inc - d-box intends to increase level of its operating expenses aiming, amongst others, to accelerate china market penetration

* D-Box Technologies Inc - Luc Audet has informed board of directors of his intention to retire as chief financial officer

* D-Box Technologies Inc - a process has been initiated to identify a new chief financial officer to succeed to audet

* D-Box Technologies Inc - Audet will remain in office until new chief financial officer has been appointed.