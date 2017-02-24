Feb 24 D Carnegie & Co AB:

* High investments generates record results

* Q4 rental income 332 million Swedish crowns ($36.90 million) versus 317 million crowns year ago

* Q4 income from property management 52 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago

* Proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9985 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)