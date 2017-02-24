BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 D Carnegie & Co AB:
* High investments generates record results
* Q4 rental income 332 million Swedish crowns ($36.90 million) versus 317 million crowns year ago
* Q4 income from property management 52 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago
* Proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9985 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: