BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics updates on phase 2 clinical trial results
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
March 23 Patriot National Inc
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage:
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland