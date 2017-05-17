May 17 Dabur India Ltd

* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary

* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety Ltd

* Says unit Dabur to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary for 47.9 million South African rand

* Says unit to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety for 2.1 million South African rand